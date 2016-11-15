Nana Grabs Mother Teresa Award

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate for the December 7 election, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been selected to receive the Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice in India.

The award is coming at a time the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leadership have made it their agenda to tag him a violent person.

The awards ceremony, which is slated for Sunday, November 20 in Mumbai, India's commercial capital, is given to people all over the world who have distinguished themselves in the areas of democracy, human rights and social justice.

A news release issued from the NPP Communication Directorate said Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the keynote address at the award event on the theme, “Combating Terror Through Education and Peace.”

Nana Akufo-Addo is said to have been selected for the award largely because of the way he conducted himself when the 2012 election results were declared – apart from his immense contribution towards shaping the rule of law in Ghana.

Immediately the Supreme Court ruled that President John Mahama was validly elected by the Electoral Commission after the 8-month trial, Nana Akufo-Addo accepted the court's verdict, eventhough he said he did not agree to the decision and told his followers to also follow his example, at a time the political atmosphere was highly charged.

Dr. Abraham Mathai, President of the Foundation, explaining the decision to nominate Nana Akufo-Addo for the award, said “The manner in which you (Nana Akufo-Addo) sacrificed your presidential ambition by accepting to preserve peace in the West African nation of Ghana, at a time of high tension, thereby preventing civil war, is truly remarkable.”

Dr. Abraham Mathai further said that Nana Addo's “statesman-like qualities have truly distinguished you as the defender of democracy which should be emulated far and beyond.”

According to the statement, the conference is aimed at containing violent extremism and radicalization among youths in India and across nations who are vulnerable to radical groups, in the emergence of extremist outfits across the world.

The statement quoted the foundation as saying, “The threat from violent extremism is a global and generational struggle and therefore, we understand that the menace of terrorism may be best fought by education and peace. Society today needs peace, tolerance and cohesion to peacefully coexist together in harmony contrary to peddling extremism, hate and xenophobia.”

According to Dr. Mathai, “The potential candidate for president in the next elections in the nation of Ghana will greatly enhance the stature and profile of the International Conference where you will give the keynote address.”

The event will also posthumously honour Faaraz Ayaaz Hossain, the brave Bangladeshi youth who was killed in the Dhaka terror attack on July 1, 2016, for refusing to leave behind his friends who were from other countries.

In attendance will be human rights activists, prominent members of civil society, diplomats and members of the Indian government.

By William Yaw Owusu

