Obuasi Municipal Assembly To Strictly Enforce Disability Law On Public Facilities

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly, realizing the need to enforce the disability law, has taken steps to make public facilities in the municipality disability friendly. In the light of this, the Assembly has recommended for the construction of ramps and rims within the Assembly premises and other public places to make them accessible to persons with disability.

This was contained in an executive meetings report delivered by the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Honorable Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi at the First Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Sixth Assembly in Obuasi on Thursday, 10th November, 2016.

Honorable Ofori Agyeman Boadi appealed to Assembly members to consult traditional leaders within their jurisdiction concerning their (Assembly members’) activities, He said, the traditional leaders are stakeholders and development partners hence should not be sidelined.

At the end of the two (2) day General Assembly meeting, was revealed that the Assembly will no execute new projects in the ensuring year, however, all ongoing projects would be rolled over from the previous year to be completed in 2017. The total revenue budgeted for the year 2017 is GH₵12,995,782.19; comprising GH₵2,971,257.19 Internal Generated Fund (I.G.F) and GH₵10,007,825.00 as Government of Ghana Transfers (Grants).

During the year under reviews, it was evidenced that transfers such as Urban Development Grant (U.D.G) and stool lands revenue increased considerably whiles releases from Government of Ghana (G.O.G) and District Assembly Common Fund (D.A.C.F) drastically feel short. After a painstakingly deliberation and analysis of the trend of releases, the composite budget was reduced from GH₵ 12,147,475.03.

The Assembly has also resolved to strictly regulate the activities of sachet water producers in the municipality. This is in relation to concerns that most of the sachet water producers are not licensed hence affecting the quality of water they produce. With this, the Assembly intends to inspect the production sites of sachet water producers and close down those without permit.

On crime and the general security situation in the municipality, the General Assembly described the recent ‘Gang attacks and killings and the violent demonstrations by small scale miners as very worrying. The Municipal Police Commander was tasked to fast track investigations to bring the perpetrators to book. In related development, the Municipal Security Council (M.U.S.E.C) has in response to various crimes at night clubs, pubs and bars reviewed the operational time for their activities to 11:00pm.

The M.U.S.E.C believes this will curb the surge in crimes which has its roots in those night clubs.