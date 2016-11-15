Only The Mischievous Will Say Mahama Is Incompetent - Chief Of Kukurantumi

The Chief of Kukurantumi, Osabarima Boamah Darko, has said that only those who want to be mischievous will say that President John Dramani Mahama is incompetent.

According to him, he gets surprised when the President's detractors try to make a case that he is incompetent and that he has underperformed in his first term.

The traditional ruler said this when the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, as part of his campaign tour of the Eastern region for President Mahama's reelection.

Osabarima said that despite the loud claims of high inflation and the like by some people, President Mahama is undertaking massive developmental projects across the length and breadth of the country, which according to him should be the yardstick for measuring the performance of every government.

He said he can see the numerous beautiful health infrastructure including hospitals, polyclinics, district hospitals, CHPS compounds and so on, the first class roads, the schools and universities and all other visionary projects that President Mahama's government has built.

According to him, every chief appreciates development and that it sounds weird when people call on the electorate to change a President who is delivering development to his people on such a massive scale.

He questioned the logic in asking Ghanaians to change a performing President who is tried and tested for another person who has not been tried.

The Kukurantumi chief encouraged President Mahama to keep his eyes eyes on the ball and ignore all forms of distractions.

''All we can say is that we thank President Mahama very much for the numerous developmental projects he has brought to our area,'' he said.

The Chief of Staff assured Osabarima Boamah Darko, and his people that President Mahama's government will continue to give them their fair share of the national cake.

He implored them to retain the President in power in the upcoming election in order for him to implement new policies directed at encouraging entrepreneurship and boost medium and small scale businesses so as to improve the economic wellbeing of Ghanaians.