Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Business & Finance | 15 November 2016 07:07 CET

Midea launches new air conditioners in Abidjan [photos]

By CitiFMonline

Midea Electronics has launched its latest series of Air Conditioners in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

William Lee (L), Country Manager of Sub-Saharan Area Midea RAC Division with Nour Seklawi, Managing Director Electroland Ghana Limited.

The new range of the Air Conditioners which include ‘Everest’, ‘Kid Star’ and Blanc Inverter is specifically designed for the African continent.

Speaking Citi Business News after the launch, the Midea Country Manager of Sub-Saharan Area, William Lee stated that the products are designed to consume less energy, hence good for the African countries.

Nour Seklawi, Managing Director Electroland Ghana Limited.


By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Business & Finance

Judge a person for what the one is,and not what the one was.Present we have to talk about,and not of the past.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img