Midea launches new air conditioners in Abidjan [photos]

Midea Electronics has launched its latest series of Air Conditioners in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

William Lee (L), Country Manager of Sub-Saharan Area Midea RAC Division with Nour Seklawi, Managing Director Electroland Ghana Limited.

The new range of the Air Conditioners which include ‘Everest’, ‘Kid Star’ and Blanc Inverter is specifically designed for the African continent.

Speaking Citi Business News after the launch, the Midea Country Manager of Sub-Saharan Area, William Lee stated that the products are designed to consume less energy, hence good for the African countries.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana