Disabled society fears growing dependency cost

Ghana Society for the Physically Disabled fears dependency cost will continue to rise if urgent steps are not taken to control it.

President of the Society, John Mefful, blames illiteracy and unemployment among members for the trend.

He spoke at a meeting in Kumasi organised by Centre for Disability Rights Advocates and Ghana Society for Physically Disabled.

Mr Mefful says members have suffered rejection and marginalisation for far too long.

He believes enhanced skills training for persons with disability is needed to address the challenge.

“Majority of people with disability are struggling in abject illiteracy and poverty,” he noted.

“This dependency is a huge cost to the Society and the country at large. This dependency will rise as much as 90 percent,” he fears.

Mr Mefful also touched on elections at the programme, dubbed “Disability call for Peace”.

He told political party leadership and supporters to exercise self-control in the midst of provocation to ensure peaceful polls.

A pastor, Joel Oppong Boateng, entreated Ministers of the Word to be measured in their proclamations in order not to trigger violence.