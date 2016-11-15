Church of Pentecost fetes 650 elderlies

The Church of Pentecost at the Teshie-Nungua Area of Accra last Saturday, November 5, 2016, held an event dubbed “Caring for the aged” for people above age 65 in the Area.

The event was also attended by the Area Head Prophet, James Osei Amaniampong, and his wife Georgina. Evangelist Francis Yaw Adu and his wife Esther, all pastors and their wives from the 21 districts of the Area as well as the Area Women’s Ministry Executives headed by Deaconess Cynthia Araba Siaw Agyepong.

As part of the programme a walk through some principal streets of Accra was organised for the aged. The trip started from the Independence square.

The aged toured places like the Stadium, Parliament House, Accra International Conference Centre, the Flagstaff House and other places before heading for the Aburi Botanical Gardens in Aburi in the Eastern Region.

In Aburi, they were served breakfast, lunch, and snacks. They were also provided with groceries, and gifts including full pieces of cloth and shirts for some of the older men and half pieces of cloth each for some of the women.They also received foot wear, bags, toiletries as well as financial support.

The Area Head for Teshie -Nungua Prophet James Osei Amaniampong explained that the aged in the church have served the church well in the past and as such there was the need to appreciate them and make them feel at home.

He explained that some of the aged have been home for a long time without the opportunity to see the city in recent times, hence the need for them to be taken on tour of the city’s main streets.

It was also to help them meet old friends and interact with each other, share meals and talk about old times.

Prophet Amaniampong also said the event was to afford the aged an opportunity to network and interact with young Ministers and officers in the Area so they can exchange ideas and learn lessons from them.

The Chairman of the organizing Committee Pastor Samuel Fayinka said the committee wanted to give the old people a day to remember and a nice environmental space to interact with each other.

He paid glowing tribute to church members in the Teshie-Nungua Area who donated foot items money and clothing towards the programme.

The participants were grateful to the Area Head for the great vision of uniting the aged in a special way. They pledged to share the knowledge and experience gathered over the years in church building and growth with the next generation.

“I have been in the church for so many years and have never seen such an event before, the joy and ecstasy today have been unprecedented,” said Mrs. Comfort Karikari a pastor’s wife.

“I have not travelled for so long, and I am happy I have been able to travel on this lovely coach,” another participant, Enyonam Ahonu said.

Ms. Georgina Amaniampong, the wife of the Area Head advised the pastors in the area to continue with the care for the aged in their respective districts.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN