Female aspiring MPs allege intimidation by male counterparts

Female parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti Region are complaining about what they say are attempts by their male counterparts to sabotage them.

The women, some of them independent candidates, allege unknown persons are vandalising their billboards and other campaign materials.

The issue came up for discussion when the Electoral Commission met with female candidates at a sensitization workshop in Kumasi.

Independent candidate for Atwima -Nwabiagya North, Esther Donkor, set the tone for discussion on the illegality when she revealed at least four of her billboards have been pulled down.

“For about a month now I realised all the billboards have been pulled down, my posters are nowhere to be found,” she said.

Progressive People’s Party (PPP) candidate for Manhyia North, Betrine Amponsah-Biritwum, says almost all her posters in the constituency have also been removed or defaced.

“I have all my posters in the constituency removed, my banners were hung at vantage points and they were taken away,” she lamented.

Madam Amponsah-Biritwum added, “ men are trying to say all sorts of stories about you.”

Regional Director, Siriboe Quicoe, reminded the public it’s criminal to destroy materials of opponents.

He also advised the candidates to recruit literate polling agents to represent them on Election Day.

The EU-sponsored programme is meant to sensitise women parliamentary candidate about the election process.