Ghana signs destination agreement with South Africa

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA - The Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) has signed a multiple destination agreement concept with South Africa.

The concept is aimed at promoting the tourism drive between the two countries, which would enable tourists to tour major cities in the two countries.

Mrs Nancy O. Sam, the President of TOUGHA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the just ended Akwaaba Travel Market event in Lagos, said the Union for the past two years has been sensitising countries in Africa to do the multiple destination concepts.

She said 'it also for promoting each other that when you go to South Africa information desk they will not sell only South Africa but will also showcase Ghana.'

'We are encouraging this destination whereby the monies that come to Africa stays in Africa,' she said.

She said 'we all know that Ghana is the gate way to West Africa and if you a serious tour operator or tourism personnel or a country that really want to penetrate into West Africa, Ghana is the country to look at which South Africa has identified.'

Mrs Sam said South Africa has identified the potential of flying from Washington to Accra which makes their market very big.

She said South Africa has started with Ghana and other countries come on board.

The President of TOUGHA said Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana have embraced the concept and believe it was a very good concept for Africans to sell Africa.

In recent years, South African Tourism has been consistently engaging with travel agencies and tour operators in both countries with the aim of forging a closer working relationship.

This consistent marketing drive and engagements with the trade partners has been made possible through regular road shows and trade workshops in cities like Accra, Kumasi, Port-Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria.

