FBNBANK Ghana partners eTRANZACT to provide bills payment services

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA - FBNBank Ghana has partnered with eTranzact, an electronic transaction switching and payment processing platform, to provide the bank's customers with a simple, secure and convenient way of paying bills for various services.

The partnership is also, among others, meant to enhance customers' experience through convenient banking service.

The eTranzact platform provides FBNBank Ghana with the ability to support the collection of bills for and on behalf of service providers such as ECG, DStv, GOtv, Surfline, and Vodafone at any of the bank's branches across the country.

Other institutions are Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), MTN, WAEC and Medview Airline.

Beyond this, FBNBank Ghana will also be able to monitor all details of payments online and provide absolute security on all transactions.

This means payments of subscriptions, utility bills and school fees can be conveniently managed by the bank at all its branches.

Mr Gbenga Odeyemi, the Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana, 'FBNBank Ghana thrives on mutually rewarding partnerships and we are excited to have partnered eTranzact in facilitating our customers' access to more products and services, while also delivering on our defined brand promise and customer experience.'

He said the FBNBank Ghana is fully committed to its vision of understanding and supporting our customers' busy and modern lives and the eTranzact platform is one of the most important solutions tailored to make their lives easier as we become a one stop shop for the payment of utility and other bills.

Mr Odeyemi said the strategic partnership would also provide both FBNBank Ghana and eTranzact the opportunity to 'create shared value through combined risk, funding and resource contributions by way of coordination, cooperation, and collaboration for the purpose of customer satisfaction.'

'We aim to become the Bank of first choice in Ghana with the provision of products and services that meet the diverse needs of our customers. We will continue to leverage evolving technologies in bringing secure, fast and convenient financial services closer to our customers, in line with the Bank's digital banking strategy,' Odeyemi added.

GNA