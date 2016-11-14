Access Bank opens another branch at Airport Cargo Village

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA - Access Bank has increased its business office locations to 47 with the unveiling of its newest branch at the Cargo Centre Village in Airport.

The move is to bring world-class banking to customers and cater for the specialised needs of the business community.

A statement from Access Bank said with the new opening, the Bank would further deepen its financial inclusion agenda and play a facilitating role for cargo and passenger handling payments at one of the largest cargo hubs in West Africa.

Access Bank's presence at the new Cargo Centre Village has been a result of spearheading a public-private partnership with the Ghana Airport Cargo Centre Limited (GACC), a partnership between Air Ghana Limited (AGL) and Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), and Swissport.

Located at the ground floor, the new branch will provide timely financial services for customers and individuals working in and around the mini-commercial city of Airport as well as agencies and businesses including the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), cargo airlines, aviation handling services companies and other related businesses.

The Cargo Centre Village branch offers the Bank's full range of personal and business banking products including flexible savings and current account options, bills payment services, e-banking, card services as well as domestic and international money transfer through Western Union, Moneygram, RIA and Cross border Money Transfer.

Mr Dolapo Ogundimu, Managing Director of Access Bank said: 'Our presence within the cargo centre enclave demonstrates our unflinching commitment to play a meaningful role in Ghana's development. We see ourselves as major contributors and are supporting businesses to access banking services without having to move long distances.'

He said the Bank has embarked on an intelligent expansion across the country from 2014 and is now a truly national bank with presence in all ten regions in Ghana, having opened its Wa branch office about two months ago.

'Between now and next year we intend to roll an additional ten branches in our quest to drive our retail banking strategy and become one of the top tier banks in Ghana by 2018,' he said.

Since launching its banking operations in Ghana in 2009, Access Bank has increased its presence to cater for its growing market share, especially in retail banking, as well as to reduce the number of unbanked and underserved segments of the market.

In continuation of its strategic goal to become the Most Respected Bank, Access Bank continues to invest in its operations and technology platforms to deliver superior value to customers and other stakeholders. These investments together with its positive growth trajectory, has earned Access Bank various industry awards and recognitions.

Recently, the Bank launched an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for the sale of 26 million shares at GH¢ 4 per share as part of plans to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange before the end of 2016.

