Nadowli/Kaleo constituency holds parliamentary debate

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Nadowli (U/W), Nov. 14, GNA - The Nadowli/Kaleo District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a debate for parliamentary candidates in the area.

It was to provide the electorate the opportunity to engage with aspirants on matters affecting their lives and keep them abreast with civic and electoral information.

The European Union sponsored the debate which was centred on issues concerning health, education, employment and agriculture.

Candidates from the various political parties in the constituency, representatives of the NCCE, the European Union Elections Observers, party supporters as well as the general public attended the forum.

Mr Husien Sulemana Haruna, Upper West Regional Director of the NCCE, urged the aspirants and their supporters to tolerate dissenting views, guard against intemperate and abusive language in pursuance of their interests.

He said multiparty democracy which Ghana was currently practicing was meant to give the opportunity to the people to choose a competent leader who would bring development and improve their lives.

'As we go to the polls on December 7, one person will definitely emerge winner and will need the support of others to implement his development agenda, that is why there is an urgent need for tolerance among the aspirants and among the supporters', he said.

Mr Haruna also appealed to the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians in acts that could lead to violence saying they would face the consequences alone when apprehended.

Mr Emmanuel Tambile Der, Nadowli/Kaleo District Director of the NCCE, said has had six peaceful elections which had improved the country's credibility in the international world as a beacon of peace in Africa and that the successful conduct of this year's election would consolidate Ghana's democratic credentials.

He said in order to have a free, fair and peaceful elections, the NCCE as mandated by law, has instituted measures to raise public awareness of their civic responsibility, rights and obligation.

Others included the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) which was aimed at resolving inter-party disputes before, during and after the elections and the District Election Security Task Force (DESTF) by the District Police Command to swiftly deal with any individual whose acts and actions were likely to be injurious to national peace.

The Convention People's Party (CPP) and the People's National Congress (PNC) aspirants for the constituency, who were the only candidates present at the debate, promised to improve health care delivery for the people in the constituency.

They also pledged to make the agricultural sector attractive to the youth by providing credit facilities and tractors service among others to farmers in the constituency.

Mr Bernard Mornah, candidate of the PNC, said the inability of students to gain admission to tertiary institutions could be due to poverty.

'People's inability to access post-secondary education is due to three factors; poverty, poor academic performance and lack of electricity in some parts of the constituency.

Mr Mornah, who is also National Chairman of the PNC, said when voted into power he would ensure that every community was provided with electricity while he would also establish an Educational Endowment Fund to support needy students at all levels and also motivate teachers to stay in deprived communities to teach.

Mr Emmanuel Nasal, the CPP aspirant promised to seek scholarship from donor countries, sponsor teacher trainees and provide teaching and learning materials to schools when given the nod.

GNA