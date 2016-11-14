NGO urges electorates to thoroughly examine manifestos

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA - Mr Kyei Kwadwo Yamoah, the Programme Co-ordinator of Friends of the Nation (FoN), has advised the electorates to thoroughly analyse issues raised in the various political party manifestos to enable them to make informed choices on December 7.

He said the electorate needed to make informed decisions because the polls bordered on socio-economic development.

Briefing the media in Accra, Mr Yamoah urged the media to critically examine the manifestoes of each political party on various sectors to get the electorate informed and make the election an issue based one for democratic growth and development.

He said the FoN had assessed the various political parties on the fisheries sector arguing that based on their assessment the fisheries sector could provide a platform for more voters.

'The fisheries sector is considered as one of the swing sector because when you consider Ghana's political history, you will know that fishing constituencies vote on issues and how the political parties have promised that they will address the issues that affect them,' he said.

Mr Yamoah said: 'The issue of pre-mix fuel management has come up and most fishermen think that political parties have ways of controlling this to benefit from the pre-mix and not the fisher folks'.

Friends of the Nation is a socio-environmental research and advocacy Non Governmental Organisation based in Sekondi, Western Region, and established in 1993 with the goal to enhancing active citizenship, social accountability and promote human rights in resource governance.

