Stratcomm Africa wins Global PR Excellence Award

Accra, Nov.14, GNA - The Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), an international agency, has won the United Nations Award for Public Relations (PR) and Sustainable Development at the 2016 International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards.

The event, which took place at Doha in Qatar on Saturday, November 5, was aimed at recognising PR organisations that had performed excellently towards the achievement of some of the global goals of the United Nations (UN).

Stratcomm Africa took home the UN Prestigious Award for its PR campaign dubbed; 'Colour me W' an initiative championed to accelerate the realisation of the UN Goal on Gender Equality, the number five priority of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The campaign, which seeks primarily to promote economic empowerment among Ghanaian women through the introduction of banking products that met their needs, was funded by Access Bank Ghana limited.

Miss Esther A.N Cobbah, the Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, who received the Award with her team, said it was going to encourage the organisation to work harder.

Miss Cobbah thanked the Access Bank for contributing to the organisation's feat saying the bank had remained committed to helping the organisation grow.

Rev. Professor Samuel K. Adjepong, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stratcomm Africa, said the award bestowed glory on Africa.

He said the recognition indicated that Africa had a strong human resource base capable of attaining the heights of the international public relations industry.

'We congratulate management and staff of Stratcomm Africa on the hard work that has earned this prestigious award,' he said.

This was the second time an African company had won the UN IPRA award since it was established in 1990.

Stratcomm Africa is the first company in the West African sub-region to have won the UN IPRA Golden World Award.

GNA