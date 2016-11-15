Use “Hyile” / “Ayilo” (Bentonite Clay) To Open Your Third Eye!

There are many traditional healing mechanisms in Africa that seem weird and obnoxious to the westernised elites. Among such is the use of clay known in Ghana as “hyile” or “ayilo” in traditional healing mechanisms. Growing up in Ghana gave me the opportunity to observe and practice some traditions without understanding the sciences behind them. Despite the absence of scientific explanations, these practices worked effectively. My curious mind would ask many questions about some African traditions at school and the same answer was fired in my direction, superstitious believe! I was brainwashed by school and church to see everything African as superstitious and demonic till age 18. I asked myself, are there deeper explanations the teachers really didn’t know to my questions? I began searching for answers on my own…

The ancients used “hyile” in enema therapy, aura cleansing , detoxification, facial and other external therapies. Though the ancients were technologically handicapped, but their accurate qualitative and quantitative application of “hyile” in healing sicknesses is still mind blowing. Traditional priests paint themselves with “hyile” and request for talcum (clay) powder or charcoal to be sprinkled on them during their channeling or trance moments. There are many types of clay (serpentine, kaolin, smectite, talc, bentonite, etc) but who taught them “hyile” is the real deal?

I acknowledge Dr Yendaw, geotechnical lecturer at UMaT, for his tutorials on clays. That lecture, was the prerequisite for understanding the medicinal properties of “hyile”. I must admit, I never liked the man's handout; his handout was scraggy but extremely technical. This made it difficult to skip sentences if one wanted to pass his exams! That handout cured my hypersomnia (laughs).

Bentonite/montmorillonite is the technical name for “hyile/ayilo”. It is hygroscopic clay which is characterized by an octahedral sheet of aluminum atoms being infixed between two tetrahedral layers of silicon atoms (Özcan, 2004). It has net negative electric charge due to the isomorphic substitution… and is balanced by the cations such as Na+ and Ca2+ located between the layers and surrounding the edges (Önal,2007); sodium bentonite and calcium bentonite exist. These properties to my surprise are what our ancestors knew even before the Europeans could navigate their way to this part of the world.

The human body has seven main energy centres which are called chakras; crown, third eye, throat, heart, solar plexus, sacral, and root chakras! These centres are associated with various body organs. The food we eat and our activities either cleanse or toxify these body organs and block the energy centres which affect our physical and spiritual wellness. Our ancestors knew these and institutionalised some practices into traditions for physical and spiritual growth of their societies. Today we are going to learn the traditional use of clay and its association with the third eye chakra.

The third eye is associated with the pineal gland (eye of Horus) and the left eye; the pineal is what René Descartes termed it as the principal seat of the soul. It secretes melatonin and Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) a.k.a. “the spirit molecule”. “The Third Eye chakra is the center of psychic power and higher intuition. You receive guidance, channeling and tune into your Godself; enables you to experience telepathy and astral travel”, anonymous. The powers that be in their quest to suppress and control humanity have been feeding us with chemicals that calcify the pineal gland and block our third eye chakra. I call these chemicals, spiritual depressants that keep us in the zombie world! The synthetic halides (fluorine, chlorine, etc), mercury, etc attack our pineal gland directly and calcify it to take away our Godself. These chemicals are present in toothpastes (monoflourophosphates), waters (chlorine) and foods we consume.

Our traditional healers recommended intake of bentonite clay through eating or enema because it could cleanse waste(metals, halides etc) from our system. Have you asked why traditional priests decorated their bodies( mostly left eye and forehead) with bentonite clay? The bentonite adsorbed all harmful chemicals that could block the third eye chakra and prevent telepathy and intuition. Before the advent of talcum powders (type 2 clay), bentonite powder was sprinkled on the traditional priests when they were in trance and busily channeling energies. Bentonite also has great cation exchange capacity, bonding capacity and strong tendency to react with organic compounds (Odom, 1984)… natural bentonite is waste water treatment whereby it is used to remove heavy metallic ions such as cadmium, plumbum , copper and zinc (Al-Qunaibit et al.,2005). They applied bentonite so it could cleanse the pineal and left eye for vision, dreams, see spirits (energies), etc. It wasn’t superstition but advanced biology and metaphysics which my teachers were brainwashed to condemn outright without investigations!.

Natural bentonite, when hydrated with water, is alkaline with pH of 8 to 10 (Shen, 2001). The optimum blood PH range from 7.35-7.40 to stay healthy. However, calculated amount of bentonite can be eaten to raise acidic blood to alkaline blood. Bentonite clay (hyile/ayilo) can be taken in the morning and evening for its cleansing mechanism to decalcify your pineal gland for telepathic abilities and other abilities discussed above. Knowledge is the only energy that separate the slaves from the slave masters. Let us emancipate ourselves and others by staying tuned as I bring to you the magnetic and solar techniques in activating your third eye (pineal gland) in my next article.

