Tigo Appoints Beryl Hammond Appiah Appointed As Human Resources Director

Accra, Ghana, November 15, 2016 - CIMG Telecom Company of the Year, Tigo, has appointed Beryl Hammond Appiah, to the Ghana Leadership Team as the Human Resources Director.

Mrs. Hammond Appiah will be responsible for managing all of Tigo Ghana’s people agenda and driving the company’s continuous evolution by shaping processes and building a culture that drives innovation and digital inclusion.

She joins Tigo from Surfline Communications, where she was the Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer driving big HR strategies that impacted positively across all the business functions.

Commenting on her appointment, the CEO for Tigo, Roshi Motman, said: “Our people are our most valuable asset and we have been at the fore front of driving innovation and excellence. We have and are always looking for the best in class talents that are passionate and ambitious. Beryl is an excellent addition to our team and we look forward to her creating an enabling environment that allows our employees to develop to their full potential“.

“Employee satisfaction is core to Tigo’s business operations and my focus will be to help build on the impressive foundation already established by providing the needed support to harness all the youthful energies and great talents”, said Mrs. Hammond Appiah.

Mrs. Hammond Appiah has over 25 years’ experience spanning different sectors including Construction, Legal, Manufacturing, Logistics, Education, Oil and Telecommunications, both in Ghana and the UK.

She is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and holds a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Middlesex University, UK.