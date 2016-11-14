President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that congestion at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle caused a loss of 100 million dollars annually to the Ghanaian economy prior to the construction of the new Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

“Lack of traffic flow [at Circle] resulted in an estimated loss of about 100 million dollars per annum to our national economy,” President Mahama said when he inaugurated the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange at Circle in Accra, Monday.

President Mahama also stated that the flyover which is the longest and highest in West Africa will immensely relieve over 200, 000 motorists who ply the Circle route daily.

“This is the longest flyover and the highest in West Africa...please note I said flyover, the longest bridge is in Lagos, Nigeria but the longest and highest flyover is in Accra, Ghana,” the president added.

President Mahama cut the sod for the construction of the three-tier interchange at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra in October, 2013.

The 74.88 million euro project was jointly financed with credit from the Brazilian Government and the Ghana Government.

Aside from the three-tier interchange, President Mahama revealed that other roads around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle have been improved.

These include rehabilitation of the Ring Road East to the Feo Oyo Intersection on the Ring Road West.

The roads, according to him, have been asphalted with pedestrian walkways and bicycle paths also provided.