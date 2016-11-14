US To Deny Or Revoke Visas Of People Who Incite Violence During Election 2016



The United States government says it will not hesitate to hold responsible those who incite political violence in the run up to the December 7 polls.

Below is a copy of the full statement

The United States condemns all political violence in Ghana, especially any violent acts directed at political candidates, their homes or families.

While campaigns can be vigorous and sometimes contentious, violence has no place in the electoral process.

In the period leading up to and following Ghana's elections on December 7, we call on all actors to remain peaceful and respect the democratic process.

We encourage all parties to make it clear to their constituents that any violence or attempts to use intimidation to disrupt the democratic process is unacceptable.

The United States will consider all options to hold responsible those who incite political violence, including denying or revoking visas.

The United States applauds Ghana's tradition of peaceful, democratic elections. The international community is working with the Electoral Commission, National and Regional Peace Councils, NGOs, civil society organizations, the media, the police and others to support Ghana's efforts to hold credible and nonviolent presidential elections.

We urge all to participate peacefully in the democratic process—before, during and after Election Day.

The government of the United States does not support a particular candidate or a particular party. We support democracy.

We will continue to work with the freely elected government of Ghana, just as we always have.\

-Myjoyonline