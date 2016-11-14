The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Presidential Candidate says residents of the Central Region who support the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections have no love for the region.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom said if the residents are minded by the challenges facing the region, they would support him because he has a better appreciation of the difficulties.

‘I am sad [because] when they talk about poor people in Ghana when you leave out Upper West…the Central Region is number four,’ he told residents of Abura in Twi.

With 22 days to the presidential and parliamentary elections, the seven presidential candidates have intensified their campaigns across the country.

Dr Nduom who has been making up for lost days was brought into the race following a Supreme Court ruling ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to allow him and other aspirants to effect the corrections on his nomination forms.

The PPP leader has been reminding the residents of the need to break away from duopoly of NDC and NPP and give him the PPP the opportunity to improve their situation.

He narrated how disheartened he was when he sees oranges rotten by the roadside in Abura.

‘This is unacceptable because the farmers depend on it,’ he said, adding he would build a factory to process the oranges for the residents to earn from their sweat.

Dr Nduom also urged the people to vote for him and the party's parliamentary candidates in the December 7 polls for Ghana to be better and for their lives to be better.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]