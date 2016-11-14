British gov't condemns political violence, calls on political actors to promote peace

The British government has added its voice in condemning the recent political violence at the residence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate's residence in Accra.

In a statement released Monday, it called on Ghana's political actors to promote peace and to respects the electoral and constitutional processes.

"The UK reserves the right to take action against anyone engaging in or inciting political violence, including considering refusing or revoking visas," the statement said.

Below is the statement:

The British Government expresses its concern at recent incidents of political violence in Ghana in the run-up to the presidential and parliamentary elections on 7 December.

We condemn all violent acts by the supporters of any political party, including any occurring as a result of holding electoral campaign events close to the private homes of rival candidates.

The UK is a great supporter of Ghana’s democracy and of maintaining its electoral record. We admire the open and energetic nature of its campaigns. We believe that violence has absolutely no place in the electoral process.

We, therefore, call on all Ghana’s political actors to promote peace and to respect Ghana’s electoral and constitutional processes.

All political parties should strongly urge their supporters to refrain from, and indeed actively to condemn, any violence, incitement or intimidation which only serve to undermine democracy.

The UK reserves the right to take action against anyone engaging in or inciting political violence, including considering refusing or revoking visas.

The UK will continue to work with Ghanaian institutions, including the Electoral Commission, Police, Judiciary, National Peace Council, civil society groups and the media to support Ghana’s efforts to hold credible, peaceful and fair elections.

The UK remains entirely neutral in those elections.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com