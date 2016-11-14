Midea launches new products to boost sales in Ghana

Midea which features in Fortune Magazine’s current list of top 500 largest companies in the world is aiming to capture the West African market.

In Ghana, sales of Midea’s air conditioning products have shot up drastically.

Midea has risen over the years to become the number one supplier of air conditioning systems in the world.

Sales grew by 72 percent this year, following an average of 50 percent recorded since 2014 when the company penetrated the Ghanaian market.

“Midea’s air conditioners are of good quality, affordable and save energy. This is what is pushing the product’s success in Ghana”, Nour Saklawi, Managing Director of Electroland Ghana Limited, the biggest distributor of Midea air conditioners explained to JOY BUSINESS at a Dealer Convention in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The first ever Midea Dealer Convention saw the launch of the latest range of Midea Air conditioners onto the West African market including the Blanc Air Conditioners, Mission Series, Kids Series and Quattro, all designed to provide maximum comfort, utilizing the best of technologies and at the same time-saving energy.

But for Midea Group, the innovation has just started.

“This is just the beginning. Midea is doing more and more for the market. If you come back again next year, you may discover a smart one, an AC you can talk to”, Manager of Midea RAC Division, William Lee disclosed to Joy Business’ Daryl Kwawu.

Founded in 1968 in Guangdong, China, Midea has now established a global platform of more than 200 subsidiaries and 10 strategic business units.

Midea had total revenues of over $21 billion in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, and over 100,000 employees worldwide.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com