Luv FM's Prince Appiah attends training workshop on religion in South Africa

Luv FM’s Broadcast Journalist, Prince Appiah was among twenty-five journalists selected from 15 African countries to receive training on religious reporting.

The training also covered how to cover vulnerable minorities especially in sub-Sahara Africa.

The trainees were made up of journalists, editors and bloggers.

The four-day training programme, which ended over the weekend aimed at equipping journalists to report effectively on freedom of expression in reporting on religion, conflict and human rights of vulnerable communities.

Director of Global Strategy at Religious News Foundation, Brian Pellot explains the training is critical to amplify issues of religion and vulnerable minorities.

Mr. Appiah’s selection follows recent hotline documentary on gays in Ghana, a report he co-authored with George Nyavor of Joy FM - work which attracted international and local responses.

Organised and sponsored by the Religious News Foundation, a professional journalism association in Association with the University Of Missouri School of Journalism and Religious News Service in the US, trainee were given opportunity to network with colleagues and other professionals working on similar stories.

The training was supported by the Arcus Foundation and the Heinrich Böll Stiftung Southern Africa and University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.