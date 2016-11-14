Candidates seize opportunity to convince voters

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Begoro (E/R), Nov 14, GNA - A parliamentary debate for candidates, who have put themselves up for the December 07 election in Fanteakwa North to aid voters to make the right decision at the ballot, has been held in Begoro.

It was put together by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Ghana News Agency (GNA) with support from the European Union (EU).

On hand to participate were the candidates of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abass Fuseini Sbaabe, and Amos Nkansah of the Progressive People's Party (PPP).

Their two other contestants, Kwabena Amankwa Asiama, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Solomon Ohene Nyarko, Convention People's Party (NPP), however stayed away.

Mr. Sbaabe pledged to focus priority attention on education, health and the growth of the area's agriculture.

He would give support to brilliant students from poor homes to pursue academic careers, pay the insurance premium for the vulnerable and supply agricultural inputs to farmers.

He was also going to introduce the 'constituency best driver award' to encourage drivers to become more disciplined on the road and bring down road crashes.

Mr. Nkansah promised to make sure that schools had adequate teaching and learning materials, adding that, all children of school-going age would be enrolled.

He would also help provide employable skills training to the unemployed youth, work to improve the road network and environmental sanitation.

The pair advised their supporters to conduct themselves well and uphold the peace.

