Kayoro Community installs chief to progress hometown

By Hallo Benjamin, GNA

Accra, Nov 14, GNA - The Kayoro Community in Greater Accra has installed Pio Charles Kolase Awiah as their first chief to help bring the indigenes of Kayoro residing in the area together, to foster unity and to plan development projects for their hometown.

Kayoro is along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border, in the Upper East Region.

Mr Joseph R. Mumuni, the chairman of Kayoro Development Association, said historical records, however, showed that the people of Kayoro migrated from the Lower Nile Valley in Sudan to Burkina Faso, and later settled at their present location.

He said Kayoro was one of the most neglected communities in the Region, so it lacked social amenities such as good roads, educational facilities, public places of convenience, a library and a community centre.

Pio Awiah, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said they needed a Community Day Senior High School in the District to facilitate the attainment of higher education.

On the general election, Pio Awiah cautioned the media to be circumspect in their reportage before, during and after the event.

He said elections were all about choices and should, therefore, not be characterised by violence, adding that, Ghana needed peace for her developmental progress.

The association was formed in Accra four years ago to support developmental projects in the community.

GNA