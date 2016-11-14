Premarital Sex brings no benefit - Dr Joyce Aryee

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA - The Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, the Chief Executive Officer of Salt and Light Ministry, has encouraged the youth not to indulge in premarital sex because it undermines their self esteem.

She said: 'There is no shyness in having sexual relations with a person to whom you are duly married to, a feeling, which is exactly the opposite for those who indulge in premarital sexual activities.'

Dr Aryee was speaking at the 'Colour Sex Conference 2016: My sex life', put together by the Neb Foundation over the weekend, at Madina, in Accra.

Speaking on the theme: 'My Sex life, My Responsibility', Dr Aryee said young people must come to the realisation that there was time for everything under the sun, as stated in the scriptures.

She said sex was a spiritual act, which must not be joked with because it was deeper than had been conceptualised.

The Reverend Mrs Suzzy Lamptey, a relationship expert, speaking on the topic: 'Soul Ties and its Consequences', said soul ties could be godly or ungodly.

She explained a godly soul tie as the spiritual relationship built between two individuals under the watch of God Almighty; and an ungodly soul tie as one engineered by evil spirits, and thus brought negativities upon its victims.

Rev Lamptey identified five ways through which soul ties could occur as: 'Vocal Covenant, Bride Price, which is a symbol of ownership, Sexual Impurity, which starts from the mind, Sex, which fuses two spirits to become one, and Blood Covenant.'

She, therefore, advised young people to resist any attempt to indulge in blood covenant, saying not even those who were married should do it because it brought a lot of negative repercussions unto both parties.

Oheneba Ntim Barima, a natural medicine researcher, speaking on the topic: 'Health Benefits of Sex', told the participants never to allow themselves to be induced with anything in order to indulge in immoral sexual activities it was detrimental to their health.

'Don't allow what you see on social media to deceive you but the youth should listen to your parents in order to avoid attracting unnecessary consequences upon themselves,' he advised..

Oheneba Ntim said: 'Sex is good only if it is done with the right partner, at the right time, at the right place and in the right mood.'

Mrs Uzoma Tetteh, a medical doctor at the Adolescent Sexual Health Department of the Ghana Health Service, advised parents to be concerned with the growth of their adolescents.

Neb Foundation was founded in 2016 by Nana Esi Boateng to help answer the questions on Adolescent Sexual Health of the youth by bringing together experts to dialogue with them.

GNA