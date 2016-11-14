Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Education | 14 November 2016 17:00 CET

PTA donates eight-seater aqua-privy toilet to Tadisco

By GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, Nov. 14, GNA - The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the Takoradi Secondary School (Tadisco) at the weekend handed over an eight-seater aqua-privy toilet facility valued at GH¢142, 920.00 to the school to ensure a sanitary environment.

Mr Julius Mensah, the PTA Chairman, addressing parents, guardians and students at the commissioning of the facility, said the leadership of the PTA realised that the school lacked places of convenience therefore some students defecated in the nearby bush which posed health risk to them.

He said the PTA executives negotiated with a building contractor to put up the toilet facility for the school to be paid by instalment.

Mr Mensah said the Association would pay GH¢15, 951.95 per term for a period of three years to the contractor and urged the students and management of the school to take proper care of the facility.

Some students who spoke to the GNA expressed their happiness for the project, indicating that the absence of the sanitary facilities affected their academic performance, especially the female students, whenever they experienced their menstruation.

They applauded the PTA for a laudable initiative and pledged to take good care of the facility.

GNA

Education

You'll be remembered for two things in life - The problems you solved or the ones you created in life. Your rewards in life are determined by the problem you solved for others.
By: Obe Lanre
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img