PTA donates eight-seater aqua-privy toilet to Tadisco

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Nov. 14, GNA - The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the Takoradi Secondary School (Tadisco) at the weekend handed over an eight-seater aqua-privy toilet facility valued at GH¢142, 920.00 to the school to ensure a sanitary environment.

Mr Julius Mensah, the PTA Chairman, addressing parents, guardians and students at the commissioning of the facility, said the leadership of the PTA realised that the school lacked places of convenience therefore some students defecated in the nearby bush which posed health risk to them.

He said the PTA executives negotiated with a building contractor to put up the toilet facility for the school to be paid by instalment.

Mr Mensah said the Association would pay GH¢15, 951.95 per term for a period of three years to the contractor and urged the students and management of the school to take proper care of the facility.

Some students who spoke to the GNA expressed their happiness for the project, indicating that the absence of the sanitary facilities affected their academic performance, especially the female students, whenever they experienced their menstruation.

They applauded the PTA for a laudable initiative and pledged to take good care of the facility.

GNA