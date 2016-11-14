Farmers advised to adopt best practices

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Nov 14, GNA - Mr Thomas Abanga, the Chief Executive Officer of A&G Agro-Mechanical Industries, has advised farmers to adopt best agronomic practices to improve productivity and maximise their gains.

Mr Abanga gave the advice when making a presentation at a summit on Loan Support for seed producers, organised by United States Agency for International Development's (USAID's) Agriculture Technology Transfer and the Financing Ghanaian Agriculture projects, in Tamale.

The Summit brought together seed growers, nuclear farmers, financial institutions and dealers in agriculture equipment to discuss ways to stimulate improved seed production, processing and marketing in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

Mr Abanga said poor farming practices and the failure to use the right farm equipment for better land preparation had been the bane of agriculture production in the country.

He explained the activities undertaken by A&G Agro-Mechanical Industries to support farmers to improve productivity, while reducing cost, saying it had provided land preparation and farm services support for more than 3,000 farmers last year, which helped to improve their yields.

A&G Agro-Mechanical Industries is a grassroots farming service provider, including the delivery of land preparation techniques through to post-harvest loss prevention. It also supplies all-purpose farm equipment such as new tractors and implements to farmers.

Mr Abanga said A&G Agro-Mechanical Industries was working to establish a semi knock-down assembly plant in Tamale to assemble tractors and implements, as well as broken down tractors to ensure that farmers had access to them at affordable costs for improved productivity.

Dr James Kombiok, a former Deputy Director of Savanna Agricultural Research Institute, emphasised the need for good land preparation to ensure improved productivity.

