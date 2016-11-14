Muslim community builds classroom block for school

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Adomfe (Ash), Nov 14, GNA - Muslims in Adomfe in the Asante-Akim South District have taken steps to build a classroom block for the Islamic school in the community through their own resources.

The pupils have been studying in a mosque and the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. De-graft Forkuo, has applauded moves to end this by constructing a permanent structure for the school.

Speaking at a fund-raising durbar in aid of the project, he said he found it refreshing the strong effort leaders in the zongo communities were making towards the promotion of secular education.

He added that the increasing rate at which Islamic schools were springing up in the area demonstrated the premium placed on education by the zongo communities.

The Adomfe School brings to six the number of Islamic schools operating in the district.

Mr. Fokuo said giving children education was the way forward to fight poverty ignorance and disease in the society.

He gave the assurance that the district assembly would do everything to assist to successfully complete the project, to create space for effective academic work.

He used the occasion to appeal to the leadership of the Zongo communities to do more to talk the youth out of violence and any irresponsible conduct, as the nation inched towards general polls.

They should refuse to be manipulated by self-serving politicians to foment trouble and undermine the prevailing peace.

Nana Adomfe Agyei, the chief, urged the people to continue to live in total peace and harmony.

