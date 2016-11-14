Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 14 November 2016 17:00 CET

Ghanaians asked to make December polls 'entertaining'

By GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA
Ho, Nov. 14, GNA - Mr Dele Momodu, the Publisher of the Ovation International Magazine, has asked Ghanaians to make the 2016 General Election 'entertaining'.

He said elections ought to be pleasurable and that there was no need for fighting and unnecessary tension.

Mr Momodu said this at the unveiling of 'Ghana at Work' special edition of the Magazine in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

He commended Ghana for the success of past elections and urged the citizenry to exhibit same maturity at the December polls to consolidate the country's democracy.

Mr Momodu described Ghana as 'the Pride of Africa' and urged the electorate to preach and act peacefully for an event-free and credible election.

The edition, aimed at 'celebrating Ghana, focuses on the developmental projects under President John Dramani Mahama'.

Hundreds of people who attended the unveiling ceremony, characterised by musical performances, were given free copies.

