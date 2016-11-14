Election peace-walk held in Ellembelle

Esiama (W/R), Nov., 14, GNA - As part of activities to ensure a violence-free election on December 7, supporters of some of the major political parties have embarked on a peacewalk in the Ellembelle Constituency.

They include supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Progressive People's Party (PPP), the Convention People's Party (CPP), the People's Freedom Party (PFP) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Others are the Ghana Police Service, the media, the Electoral Commission, security agencies and a cross-section of the public.

The walk started from the Esiama Secondary Technical School through the Elubo-Agona-Nkwanta Highway and ended at Asanda.

Amidst brass band music some of the participants carried placards which read: 'Peace Must Prevail,' 'We Need No War,' 'Peace is Patriotic,' 'We Have No Place to Go,' and 'We Are One People".

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Ellemblle District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Stella Sedame, said it became incumbent upon the District Police Command to organise the peace walk to create an awareness to foster unity among all political actors in the constituency for peaceful elections.

She said elections in neighbouring countries had been characterised by wars and post-election violence hence the need to stem the tide in the impending elections in Ghana.

Supt. Sedame urged the political parties and other stakeholders to tolerate one another and go to the polls in an atmosphere of peace, love and unity by putting Ghana first.

She, however, told the GNA that the political temperature in the area was normal as her outfit had not received reports about any electoral violence except one incident where a young man wielding machete hit an NDC campaign vehicle.

The Police Commander said: "Ghanaians should not allow elections to drive the nation into a ditch but rather consolidate the gains of our nascent democracy in a bid to build a stable nation towards economic prosperity'.

GNA