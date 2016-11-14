Ambassador of Belarus A.Molchan visits Namibia

By Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus

On November 7-11, 2016 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of South Africa and Namibia non-resident Andrei Molchan visited Windhoek (Namibia) to participate in the international conference «Invest in Namibia».

The Belarusian delegation also included representatives of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce, the Minsk Tractor Plant and OJSC “BelAZ”.

During the visit, the Ambassador of Belarus met with the President of the Republic of Namibia, Hage Geingob, and the Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

A.Molchan also met with the Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation of Namibia, representatives of other ministries and authorities, the Head of the Namibian Chamber of Commerce, the Executive Secretary of the Namibia Chamber of Mines, and the Leadership of the state mining corporation «Epangelo Mines» and «Namdeb».

The parties discussed prospects of using the Belarusian equipment and technologies for agricultural mechanization of Namibia, issues of cooperation in higher education and technical training, as well as the collaboration in the areas of exploration and mining.