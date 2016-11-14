Scores feared dead in Pokuase trailer crash

Scores are feared dead after a trailer crashed into their vehicles off the Nsawam - Accra road at Pokuase, an eyewitness has said.

According to an eyewitness, the long vehicle, heading towards Nsawam veered off the road, plowed into three Kia trucks, a Ford Explorer and a Taxi cab it was tailgating.

"There are two other private cars which have been completely damaged that I cannot even identify the vehicles," Ruth, the eyewitness said.

A number of people have been trapped in their vehicles under the trailer.

As at 12:30pm, the eyewitness told Myjoyonline.com about three vehicles were still under the trailer, 45 minutes after the accident occured due to the unavailability of a towing vehicle.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA