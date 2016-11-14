President John Mahama has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the December 7 polls is conducted in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of skirmishes.

He said as the nation’s Commander-in-chief, he would play his part to protect the sanctity of the seventh election under the fourth republic.

“One of the things which have made Ghana an attractive place for doing business is our stability and our democracy and the respect for rule of law. It is something we will continue to work hard at,” he said.

President Mahama made these remarks when he addressed a section of business leaders in Accra, Monday.

Sunday’s clash between supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) some few meters away from the Nima residence of the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has evoked fear in many Ghanaians.

Functionaries of both parties have condemned the clash in the strongest possible terms and have urged the supporters to let calm reign as the police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Although the President did not refer to the Sunday incident during his speech, he assured Ghanaians and the business community nothing will happen in Ghana.

“Often when we are getting to an election the political rhetoric peak [but] I urge you not to be afraid or frightened that it is going to lead to any blow-up,” he said.

He said Ghana has a history of peaceful, transparent and successful election and this would not be discontinued for any reason.

President Mahama said he would do his part to support whoever Ghanaians vote for to lead them in the next four years.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]