The Police say they have initiated moves to arrest some persons who allegedly fired gunshots during Sunday's violent confrontations between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in front of the Nima residence of NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo Addo.

According to the Police one of the alleged shooters aimed at one of the unit commanders.

“Our investigation has it that some persons were seen with weapons there and in fact somebody pointed a weapon at the commanding officer of the anti-terrorism unit and also pointed it in the air and dropped it and pointed at him, but for the maximum restraint and the extreme show of professionalism of the Police, we would have been singing a new tune this morning,” Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Cephas Arthur said.

Speaking to Citi News‘ Franklin Badu Jnr Cephas Arthur assured that all perpetrators of the violence will soon be arrested.

He also noted that the Police will soon review the security at Nana Addo's residence.

“The Police are still conducting investigation; you know yesterday the Crime Scene management team was there to conduct some exercises of investigation in the house. Presently officers are discussing how to beef up security there. As we speak there is action unit sitting at the Nima Police station taking a very vantage position to ensure that some protection is given the house or the residents and the inhabitants of the flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party. Presently there is some discussion going on, on how to review or revise the security for the house,” Cephas Arthur added.

He also discounted claims that the police have failed to arrest and prosecute all suspects linked to electoral violence.

“We haven't lost it at all. In fact sometimes I surmise that on daily basis about 500 to 1000 political activities are taking place across the country. And all the time the Police are there to manage them. We are living in a human society; there are people who would want to break the law at all cost. Security is not total absence of crime, it is reduction in crime to the extent that it takes away the fear of crime and the few that occur, and action is taken.”

Background

Confusion broke out between some supporters of both the NDC and NPP in front of the residence the Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday morning during a health walk organized by the NDC.

Both parties have accused each other of a gunshot heard at the place.

The NPP's acting General Secretary, John Boadu at a press conference accused the NDC of attacking their supporters with guns and other weapons.

“Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo's vehicle got to the traffic light, just 40 yards from the house when a gunshot was heard from the crowd. This time, the security men guarding the house realised the house was under attack…A section of the crowd began surging towards the gate of the house in a clear attempt to enter. For what purpose your guess is as good as mine. Before the NDC fired the shot, one of the guards approached them and demanded of them to leave, whereupon one of the NDC thugs pulled a knife on him, right in the presence of Auntie Becky's vehicle, but away from her view,” Mr. Boadu added.

But also addressing the press, the NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ade Coker said they have photos of NPP supporters holding guns and would furnish the Police with the information.

“We are sending these pictures to the IGP and ask for the swift arrest of those in these pictures who were holding guns in the full glare of the police and in front of Akufo-Addo's residence.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

