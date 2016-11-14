Bawumia ‘Chases’ Amissah-Arthur: Answer My 170 Questions

It seems the Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur will have no peace until he answers the 170 questions on the economy challenge posed him by the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. This is because Dr. Bawumia went to the Vice President's hometown in Moree in the Central Region looking for him to answer the questions. “I hear this is the Vice President Amissah Arthur's hometown is that the case? I have been looking for him. He has 170 questions to answer and he has been running away so tell him I came to his hometown and he should answer the 170 questions. There is nowhere to hide again,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia made the remark when he was speaking at an NPP national youth rally at Moree in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese on Sunday.

Bawumia at a lecture in September painted what he believes is the exact picture of the country's economy under the NDC theme “The State of the Ghanaian Economy – A Foundation of Concrete or Straw.”

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He has since then been pursuing the Vice President for about three months now demanding answers but the latter though has promised to answer the queries at political rallies, he is yet to fully answer the questions.

Mahama has destroyed future of Ghana's youth

He also at the function took a jab at President John Mahama accusing him of shattering the future of the youth of Ghana.

According to him the unemployment rate in the country has reached increasing levels and the economy continues to collapse under his watch making it difficult for the youth and Ghanaians as a whole from surviving.

“John Mahama came onto the scene claiming to be a youthful president who cares about the youth. He has been eight years in office. After eight years in office what do you have? He has destroyed the future of the youth. He has caused massive unemployment. Teachers cannot find jobs. Nurses cannot find jobs. We have a lot of public health workers who have completed training and are sitting at home,” he lamented.

– Citifmonline