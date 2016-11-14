Wife of the vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samira Bawumia, insists that the wind of change is blowing across the ten regions of the country “and even the NDC can smell it.”

According to her, she had been visiting all parts of the country to campaign for votes for the party in the past few months and the general feeling of Ghanaians indicated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot escape defeat on December 7.

“The strong wind of change is not only in the Ashanti Region, which is our stronghold. The wind of change is blowing hard in all the ten regions of this great country, be it in the big cities or smaller towns.

Samira Bawumia, Napo, Wontumi and other dignitaries at the Fulani chief's house

“The wind of change is so strong that even the NDC people have seen it coming but there is absolutely nothing that they can do now to stop it,” Samira stated when she and other NPP stalwarts in Kumasi went to the Fulani chief of Kumasi, Alhaji Ahmed Ahmed, in the Manhyia South Constituency on Friday to pay homage to him.

Mrs Samira Bawumia urged the electorate to reject President Mahama and all the NDC parliamentary candidates, stressing that they have crippled the country with their bad policies and programmes for eight years now.

She asked what the NDC government can do in four years to transform the country after it had collapsed the country's economy in eight years, indicating that the NDC only wants to retain power and continue with the corrupt practices.

Samira noted that the NDC leadership has no message to win votes and so it had resorted to politics of insults and lies, with Nana Akufo-Addo as its main target. She stressed that the NDC would lose the polls.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo, the Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP), said the NDC would be remembered for deepening hardship and poverty in the state during the last eight years, predicting a resounding electoral victory for the NPP.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi, NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, reminded the electorate that Nana Akufo-Addo is on the fifth position on the ballot paper so they should vote massively for him.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

