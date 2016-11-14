‘Add HR Report To Financial Statements’

John Wilson in a handshake with Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodie (in suit) while Andy Okrah, Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister and other members look on admiringly

Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodie, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CDH Financial Holdings, has charged Human Resource (HR) practitioners to push for a law that will incorporate HR report into financial statements of various organizations.

He made the call at the 2016 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institute of Human Resources Management Practitioners (IHRMP), Ghana held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Teshie, Accra.

Mr Adu-Sarkodie, who was speaking on theme, “Data Analytics – The New Frontier for HR in Ghana,' quizzed “Why are companies required by law to report on aspects of their businesses such as the financial and operational activities but we completely ignore report on the human resources within the organization that are essential to the delivery of all these other measures?.

“Has the time not come for companies to report annually on their human resources through the use of external HR consultants similar to external auditors, who will prepare an annual assessment of the employees of the company and its corporate governance structures on issues such as quality, turnover and investment?”

Financial performance

President of the IHRMP, John Wilson, who presented a report on his three-year stewardship said: “We continued with the growth plan under the four thematic areas- Expansion, Visibility, Capability and Culture.

On financial performance of the organization, he said the total income increased from GH¢795,332 in 2014 to GH¢929,943.09 in 2015.

Mr. Wilson said the organization also made a net increase of GH¢134,611.09, representing 17 percent, adding that the total expenditure of the Institute for the same period also increased by GH¢114,557.99, (16 percent) to GH¢822,955.35 in 2015 as compared to GH¢708,397.36 in 2014.

He said the Institute recorded a net surplus of GH¢106,987.74 in 2015 as compared to 2014 net surplus of GH¢86,935.14, representing an increment of 23 percent in net surplus.

By Cephas Larbi