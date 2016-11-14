Airtel Ghana Wins Global Award

Airtel Ghana's CSR programme has been globally adjudged as 'Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative' at the 2016 Global Carrier Awards held in Paris, France on Tuesday 8th November, making the Changemaker Company one of three African operators to be recognised at the prestigious awards.

The Global Carrier Awards, now in its 12th year, recognises telecom operators and carriers who have distinguished themselves across 45 categories and have demonstrated outstanding performance from a growth, innovation and excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility perspective.

The prestigious awards, organised by Capacity Media, a division of Euromoney Global, which focuses on the wholesale telecommunications market and carrier-to-carrier business, has reaffirmed Airtel Ghana's CSR programme as the best across telecom operators globally only a month after the company was adjudged the best across the African continent.

The award recognises Airtel Ghana's exceptional and far-reaching efforts to integrate sustainable corporate social responsibility initiatives, which span education, health, sports and community development.

Airtel was also finalist for Best Data Service Innovation – Emerging Markets for its superior data products and leadership in data and digital innovation.

Airtel has been a clear leader in the telecom industry in Ghana with its life transforming CSR initiatives such as the award-winning Airtel Touching Lives which provides the platform to celebrate, empower and inspire individuals to make a marked difference in their communities.

Through the Changemaker Company's School Adoption programme, school infrastructure, including classroom blocks, fully stocked libraries and ICT centers, have been built in many communities across the country, expanding both access and quality of education.

The company has also invested in building the capacity of teachers and provided teaching and learning materials to boost education in the country as a whole.

Quite recently, through the Evolve with STEM initiative, championed by its CEO, Lucy Quist, the company focused on transforming the mindset of young people towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Through this initiative, more than 2,000 pupils across four regions have been impacted and many organisations and individuals have been inspired to initiate their own projects to promote STEM in Ghanaian schools.

Ms Quist, commenting on the award, said “this is an exceptional award that means a lot to us at Airtel.”