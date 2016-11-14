Ghana Assures World Market Of Premium Quality Cocoa

Gary Guittard, President of Guittard Chocolates Company, in a handshake with Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni

Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni, has assured international chocolate companies that Ghana is set to continue the supply of premium quality cocoa to the world market.

With the implementation of the adopted interventions, including free fertilizer distribution, mass cocoa spraying, free distribution of hybrid seedlings, cocoa farms rehabilitation together with other programmes being implemented in the cocoa industry, premium quality cocoa beans would be supplied to the local and world markets.

Speaking to some officials of the world's finest chocolate producing companies, including Meiji, Guittard, Choco Roi and several others at the 'Salon du Chocolat' in Paris, France, Dr. Opuni indicated that Ghana will in all earnest continue to be the market leader in premium quality cocoa production.

Dr. Opuni assured the chocolatiers that 'the Ghanaian cocoa farmer by virtue of the skill and training in cocoa handling will produce the best cocoa beans that the world major chocolatiers so much love and use as important ingredient in chocolate making.

'Salon du Chocolat Paris 2016 assembled over 100 chocolate manufacturers, cocoa producing countries and chocolate industry players, including manufacturers of chocolate machinery.

The display of a variety of cocoa beans by cocoa producing countries like Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, Sao Tome and Principe, Cameroon, Mauritius, Togo and many others was exciting.

The exhibitors displayed the finest chocolates in various shapes, designs, flavours and colours to the admiration of the visitors.

'Salon du Chocolat 2016 could best be described as a confluence of crème de la crème of cocoa, chocolate producers and chocolatiers.

Upon tasting various chocolates from Ghana, visitors to the exhibition commended Ghana for its unique cocoa tastes and flavours.