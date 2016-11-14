NPP Sacks Independent Candidate

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has once again expelled one of its former parliamentary aspirants from the party with immediate effect.

Pearl Akua Agyeman, a graduate teacher, was an aspirant of the party at the Kpone Katamanso Constituency.

She lost the NPP's parliamentary ticket for that constituency in 2015 to Solomon Tetteh Appiah, a computer technician.

She decided to go independent after her defeat, provoking anger among the party's executives in the area.

In a dismissal letter signed by Nana Sipim, an executive in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency, the party explained that Ms Akua Agyeman was using the name of the NPP's flag bearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, to run her campaign, even though she was contesting against the party's candidate.

“It has come to the notice of the constituency Executive Committee of the NPP in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency that you have filed and been cleared to contest as independent parliamentary candidate for the December 2016 general election,” the Kpone Katamanso executives stated in the letter.

It continued, “It is regretted that the numerous appeals to you to reconsider that intention have come to no avail. Accordingly, you have been dismissed from the party from the date of your filing for the parliamentary election with the electoral commission of Ghana.”

Her dismissal is said to be in accordance with Article H(1) of the NPP's constitution.

It will be recalled that Stephen Quaye, who lost the NPP's parliamentary primary at the Ledzokuku Constituency, Teshie, to Dr. Okoe Boye on June 13, 2015, was also recently dismissed from the party for going independent.

BY Melvin Tarlue

