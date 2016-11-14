Omanhene of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area in the Western Region, Tetrete Okuamoah Sakyim II, has asked Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur to remind President John Mahama to make good his promise to construct a training college in the area.

According to the paramount chief, during one of his electioneering campaigns prior to the 2012 general election, President Mahama visited Wassa Akropong and promised the people that if given the nod, he would build a training college in the area.

“It seems the president has forgotten the promise. So I am informing the vice president to let President Mahama be aware that he owes the people of Wassa Amenfi. The president should let us know whether he will fulfill the promise or not,” the traditional ruler remarked.

Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II made the comment at the celebration of this year's Adimkese festival at Wassa Akropong on Friday.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur, who was in the region for a four-day campaign tour, was the guest of honour at the event.

He appealed to the government to give the area one of the community day secondary schools and a vocational institute.

The Wassa chief however, commended the government for the various developmental projects in the area.

In a speech, Vice President Amissah-Arthur criticised the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over claims that President Mahama's NDC administration is incompetent.

He asserted that the NPP has no message for Ghanaians, so activists of the party had resorted to 'unwarranted attacks' on President John Dramani Mahama and the entire administration.

“The NDC government cannot be described as incompetent, with the massive infrastructural development across the country,” he rebutted.

Mr Amissah-Arthur mentioned the road construction projects being undertaken by government across the country, expanding electricity to rural areas, construction of hospitals, other health posts and building of new schools as some of the projects by government to develop the country.

He pointed out that a government that is doing all these for Ghanaians cannot be described as incompetent and that it is only political parties with no messages that would say so. He disclosed that as a social democratic party, the NDC would continue to introduce policies and programmes that would gear towards empowering the rural folks and make their lives better.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Wassa Akropong