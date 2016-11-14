Mahama Will Reduce Fuel Prices Ahead Of Polls

Nana Akufo Addo the 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has predicted a reduction in the prices of petroleum products ahead of the forthcoming polls in a desperate move by President John Mahama to hang on to power.

“We're being told that very soon, they are going to reduce the petroleum (energy sector) levy (on the price buildup of petroleum prices). We, in the NPP, have been calling for a reduction in the levy to bring relief to the people. But, they (Mahama government) said no. Once again, with the election around the corner, he is likely to do that (reduce the prices)”, the NPP flagbearer said.

Nana Akufo-Addo explained that “with defeat staring him (President Mahama) in the face, he will do or say anything to keep him in power. After 8 years at the Presidency, he's not prepared to let go because of the perequisites and benefits of office for himself, his family and close associates”.

He was speaking to students of the Sunyani Polytechnic, at the end of day 2 of his 4-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

It will be recalled that on December 23, 2015, the NDC Majority in Parliament rushed through an Energy Sector Levy Bill (2015), under a certificate of emergency, which imposed more taxes on petroleum products. The new levies were strongly opposed by the Minority, which argued that they would impose more hardship on the already suffering Ghanaian.

The Energy sector levy meant the imposition of a tax of GH¢0.05 on diesel and LPG as PSM; GH¢0.28 on petrol, diesel and LPG as PIS levy; GH¢0.05 on petrol as PSM; GH¢0.05 on petrol as recovery margin, GH¢40.05 on petrol, diesel and GH¢0.23/kg on LPG as forex under recovery and UPPF at GH¢0.09 per litre.

Recalling President Mahama's decision to restore the allowances of nursing training students, albeit it partially, the NPP flagbearer noted that despite President Mahama's opposition to the restoration of the allowances all these years, “he has decided to pay the allowances, with a few days to the elections.”

This move, according to Nana Akufo-Addo, smacks of desperation and hypocrisy on the part of President Mahama.

Touching on the current decline in world crude oil prices, Nana Akufo-Addo stated that many Ghanaians have been left confused by the fact that whilst crude oil prices keep on reducing on the international markets, the price of petroleum prices keep going up in Ghana.

On President Mahama's recent claim that the nation's agriculture was in a healthy state, describing those who criticized the state of the country's agriculture as “confused, Nana Akufo-Addo retorted by stating that that “Mr President, if anybody is confused, it has to be you.”