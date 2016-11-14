The running mate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has accused President John Mahama of destroying the future of Ghana's youth citing the high unemployment rate and dwindling economy as basis for his claim.

“John Mahama came onto the scene claiming to be a youthful president who cares about the youth. He has been eight years in office. After eight years in office what do you have? He has destroyed the future of the youth. He has caused massive unemployment. Teachers cannot find jobs. Nurses cannot find jobs. We have a lot of public health workers who have completed training and are sitting at home,” he lamented.

Dr. Bawumia made the comment on Sunday when he was addressing the NPP’s national youth rally at Moree in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency of the Central Region.

Waste of resources

He further took a jab at the NDC government for wasting Ghana's resources despite having a lot of revenue at its disposal.

This he said is a clear sign of incompetence and mismanagement of the NDC government who he said do not deserve another term in office.

“The NPP with only Ghc20 billion set up the national health insurance scheme, the national youth employment, school feeding programme, the free maternal care, the capitation grant, the cocoa spraying programme, metro mass transit, the livelihood empowerment against poverty. We were paying the teachers allowances and nursing training allowances all of these for Ghc20 billion. Then comes our youthful president and after eight years later they have spent Ghc258 billion but has not money for the entire important thing where is the money?”

Answer my 170 questions on economy

The NPP running mate also used the opportunity to challenge the Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur who also doubles as the head of the economic management team to answer his long standing 170 questions on the state of Ghana’s economy.

“I hear this is the Vice President Amissah Arthur's hometown, is that the case? I have been looking for him. He has 170 questions to answer and he has been running away, so tell him I came to his hometown and he should answer 170 questions. There is nowhere to hide again,” he stated.

By: Akwesi Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana