Ashanti NPP chairman rejects parliamentary ballot papers over 'error'

Confusion broke out at the Electoral Commission Ashanti regional office after NPP refused to accept the parliamentary ballot papers sent there.

NPP regional chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako who led the challenge said the ballot did not have NPP initials printed on it as the other parties have.

He said apart from the logo printed on the ballot paper, there is no indication of the party to which the logo belongs.

The ballots for the region arrived in Kumasi last night and the representatives of the various parties gathered to assess them Monday morning.

Luv FM's Erastus Asare Donkor reported that all the political parties have their initials printed under their logo on the ballot paper except the NPP.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com