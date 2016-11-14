NIB Boss Preaches Peace

The Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB), John Kweku Asamoah, has reiterated his commitment to pilot one of the fastest growing state banks as he marked his 42nd birthday on Sunday, November 13, 2016.

Mr Asamoah, who is seen as the youngest MD of a state bank with a vast experience in corporate banking, appealed to Ghanaians to give peace a chance as the country prepares for the general election.

He called on Ghanaians to unite towards a common goal. “We are one people and one family; Ghana is our home so we must do everything to safeguard the peace and security of the country,” he told the media.

Mr. Asamoah hinted, “We have a big task ahead of us and very hopeful that it shall end in peace.

“I am very sure and confident that this election too shall pass and our mother Ghana will definitely be the winner and this will go a long way to strengthen our democracy,” he prayed.

National Investment Bank stakeholders, especially workers, were not left out on this special day's message as he encouraged them to spice up their commitment to work and take their official duty as a call or ministry. “Whatever role or duty one has been tasked to do from the executive management level to the last junior staff must be seen as call to duty and must be adhered to with all selflessness and dedication,” Mr. Asamoah posited.

He thanked the board of directors and shareholders of the bank for the confidence reposed in him since he took over as MD in June to steer and direct the affairs of the financial institution towards positive growth, and assured them of his full commitment to deliver on his promises as the team leader.

He also urged the staff to be loyal and honest in all their dealings and ensure good customer service – which he said is their prime duty.

Mr Asamoah has held various positions in the banking industry from his time at the International Commercial Bank (ICB) as well as UniBank before landing at NIB.