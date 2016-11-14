My Observations, My Thoughts (1)

“Never judge someone by the way he looks or a book by the way it's covered; for inside those pages, there's a lot to be discovered”– Stephen Cosgrove.

Americans voted last week. From the reactions of many across the globe, one could tell the unexpected had happened. Indeed, the choice of Mr Donald Trump as the next leader of the world's leading superpower is an abomination to many. Well, that is Democracy for you! The people have spoken; and the voice of the people, they say, is the voice of the Bearded Old Man above.

I rooted for Secretary Hillary Clinton to win the contest. I rooted for her because I abhor Trump's misogynistic and anti-Islamic stance. I expected her to win, but unfortunately she didn't. Unlike many others, I was not shocked and I would explain why.

I was not shocked because of two reasons. The killing of innocent Blacks by the White Police in Charlotte and other counties in America, and the subsequent official cover-ups pointed to the fact that the abhorrence for discrimination against Blacks was a façade. I was therefore suspicious that Trump's hatred for Blacks and other minorities could resonate with the White silent majority, which it did.

Also, watching Alan Lichtman, author of “Predicting the Next President: The Keys to the White House 2016” on Al Jazeera woke me up from my slumber. The man insisted that his historically based system of predicting election pointed to a Trump win. His explanation was so convincing that the election of Trump as the eventual winner did not come as a surprise to me at all.

Here in Ghana, the two major political parties are shouting their voices hoarse and claiming the Trump victory to be a good omen for them. Of course, who wouldn't want to be associated with success? After all, failure is an orphan, isn't it?

But wait a second! Between Hillary and Trump, who was the candidate that adopted the Usain Bolt sign? Was it not Hillary? Has President Ogwanfunu not adopted same? Does Hillary not also belong to the ruling party, which has ruled for the two terms just like President Ogwanfunu?

For sure, even a dunce could tell who the Trump win favours here in Ghana. But let's wait and see; December 7 is just around the corner.

There is this claim by the Zu-za that the “silent majority” would win the election for them. I agree about the “silent majority” determining who wins the election but I doubt if it will go in favour of Zu-za, a very corrupt and incompetent government.

If I may ask; who are the “silent majority”? The silent majority are the suffering majority. They are those who struggle everyday to fend for their families. They are those who struggle to pay their children's school fees and utility bills. They are the workers whose TIER-TWO PENSION FUNDS have been milked by a government of “greedy bastards”. They are the unemployed graduates who are compelled to endure hardship as a result of the government's incompetence and lack of vision. They are the people who abhor “create, loot and share”. They are the voters who will vote a president that cannot stoop so low to grant contracts in return for a Ford Expedition. They are the people whose conscience cannot be bought by a corrupt government that goes about sharing goodies! The silent majority are many and the greedy bastards are very few; that is why they would determine who becomes President in 2017.

Abusuapanin, after the legal tussle at the High Court and Supreme Court, the dust has finally settled and we now know the “chosen seven” who would contest the December 7 presidential poll. Conspicuously missing from the list is Dr Hassan Ayariga, a man with two doctorate degrees of equally dubious nature. The man's disqualification has let the obese cat out of the bag.

Ayariga did not mince words in telling the whole world that the reason for Madam Charlotte disqualifying him was more personal than professional. I know Ayariga is a joker, but it did not look like he was joking when he said Madam Charlotte was once his “Charlie wote”, a euphemism for “ex-lover”. Shocking revelation, isn't it?

Do I believe Ayariga? No, I don't but I'm of the conviction that the matter is worth investigating by the security agencies. They just cannot allow such a “gargantuan” allegation to create fogs in our minds without clearing them.

Lest I forget, what has become of the EOCO investigations over PPP's campaign funds? Has the matter been allowed to die a natural death? Or could it be much ado about nothing? As Lawyer Ace Ankomah wrote in a facebook post, “When gold rusts … then it was “Abyssinia” all along.” Land of jokers, indeed!

Yes, ours is but a land of jokers. It is only in such a country that a group of criminals parading as keep-fitters would be allowed to go scot-free after hurling stones at the security detail of a prospective president. If only Nana D's security detail had shot one of them in the thigh to teach them a bitter lesson! What an “abufusem”!

See you next week for another konkonsa, hopefully devoid of abufusem, Deo volente!

BY Agya Kwaku Ogboro

[email protected]