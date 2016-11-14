Today's front pages: Monday, November 14, 2016

NDC’LL ACCEPT RESULTS OTHERS MUST DO SAME – PRESIDENT

President John Mahama has declared the commitment of the NDC to accept the results of the upcoming general election and challenged the opposition parties to do the same.

KWAME NKRUMAH INTERCHANGE OPENS TODAY

The Kwame Nkrumah Interchange will be fully opened to traffic today.

NPP DENOUNCES ATTACK ON NANA’S HOME

There was confusion in the house of the presidential candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, at Nima in Accra yesterday when some participants in a health walk organised by the NDC allegedly pelted the house with stones.

CJ TO LAUNCH ELECTION DISPUTES MANUAL

The third edition of the Manual on Election Adjudication in Ghana will be launched by the Chief Justice, Georgina Wood, in Accra on Wednesday, November 16.

NDC BOYS ATTACK NANA’S HOUSE

Hundreds of NDC T-shirt-clad youth yesterday morning allegedly attacked the Nima residence of the NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, hurling bottles of alcoholic beverages and stones into the house.

EC DISPATCHES BALLOT PAPERS

The Electoral Commission has started dispatching ballot papers to various parts of the country for the December 7 elections.

UNITY OIL BOSS HEADS KOTOKO

Business mogul and CEO of Unity Group of the Companies, Dr Kwame Kyei, has been appointed as Kotoko CEO.

WORKERS STRIKE ‘MORROW OVER GOVT REFUSAL TO RELEASE PENSION FUNDS

Public schools, hospitals and government machinery face total shutdown tomorrow unless the government acts swiftly today to avert a pending strike by 12 labour unions.

WE’LL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY NDC ATTACKS – JOHN BOADU

The NPP has said it will not be intimated by any act of violence or force targeted at the party in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

DEPORTATION: FEAR GRIPS GHANAIANS IN USA

Ghanaians, like many other immigrants in the USA, especially those who have overstayed their visa as well as those with partial documents, are apprehensive of deportation.

GRANT EARNS $1.2 M BUT SHOWS POOR RESULTS

The coach of the senior national football team, Avram Grant, has earned over $1million in salaries since his appointment two years ago but only has disappointing results to show for it.

GOV’T BOND ISSUANCE TO TEASE-OUT PRIVATE SECTOR

The successful issuance of government’s maiden 10-year bond could tease out the interest for long-term financing by the private sector, says Jeffery Ken Baiden, Chief Investment Officer at Nimed Capital.

WA AIRPORT READY FOR OPERATIONS

President John Mahama is set to inaugurate the Wa Airport in the Upper West Region for the start of commercial operation by end of this month.

PIAC COUNSELS GOV’T INTO NEW HEDGING DEAL

The Public Interest Accountability Committee has joined a long list of advocates that have urged the government to seriously consider restoring its hedging programme in order to cushion the country against the impact of oil price shock on the state’s purse.

VULTURES CAUSE POWER CUT – ECG

The Director of Operations at ECG, Tetteh Ankamah Okyne, says the power cut the nation is currently experiencing is due to the activities of vultures and other birds, stressing that it is working hard to address the problem.

GHANA’S MOVIE INDUSTRY NOW PROFITABLE

Today, the movie industry in Ghana is experiencing an upsurge in business.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com