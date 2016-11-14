NDC, NPP supporters clash in Wulensi

Some supporters of the Parliamentary candidates of both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wulensi constituency in the Northern Region clashed over the weekend at a village called Garikpe in the constituency.

The two candidates, the NPP's Thomas Donkor Ogaaja and George Larrir Maabam accused each other of instigating the violence.

The attack according to Mr. Ogaaja was triggered by an earlier one on the NDC's campaign van carrying the public address system.

He said some people believed to be NPP supporters at Ngambo attacked the NDC's campaign van and destroyed some computers and amplifiers used for campaigns.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana