NPP Professional Patriots undertakes voter education exercise

A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, Professional Patriots of Ghana (PPG) has embarked on a voter education outreach at Ablekuma South Constituency Saturday.

The group educated residents of the Constituency about the position of NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the party’s parliamentary candidate on the ballot in the upcoming elections.

More than 2,000 NPP paraphernalia comprising party T-shirts and scarves were distributed to increase the party’s visibility in the Constituency.

Executive Director of the group, Fatimatu Abubakar, said the party would not leave anything to chance with less than 25 days to the presidential and parliamentary election.

“We want Ghanaians to know that the safest person to ensure job security and prosperity in Ghana is Akufo-Addo,” she said, adding the NPP leader has a profound love for the country.

“He is incorruptible and has a high sense of integrity compared to his opponents,” she said.

The programme was climaxed with a mini rally at Mamprobi to educate constituents about policies of the party and why it is the best option come December 7.

The outreach programme was an initiative of NPP V16, which is part of the party’s 2016 campaign structure to coordinate recognised NPP volunteer groups.

In attendance were the Ablekuma South parliamentary candidate, Jerry Shaib and National Coordinator of V16, Andrews Kwesi Frimpong.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com