Supreme Court to give judgment on special voting case today

The Supreme Court will today, Monday November 14, 2016 give its judgment in the lawsuit seeking an order to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to announce results of the Special Voting on the day of casting.

Dr. Kwame Amoako-Tuffuor, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) went to the apex court seeking an order to compel the Commission to announce results of special voting on the same day it was held.

The trio which included Benjamin Arthur and Adreba Abrefa Damoa argued in their writ that section 23 of C.I. 94, of the law which regulates the conduct of the 2016 general elections, is inconsistent with Article 49 of the 1992 constitution.

The applicants are of the belief that people who want to take part in the special voting should not be made to wait until the total results on actual polling were to be declared and that the results should be declared immediately after the polls have closed.

65,000 security, media personnel to partcipate in special voting

Meanwhile, about 65,000 voters comprising security operatives and the media are expected to cast their ballot in this year's special voting on December 1, 2016.

The special voting on that day will start at 7:00am and end at 5:00pm at designated polling stations across the country.

The areas will be announced by the EC later.

Special Voting lawsuit waste of energy

A member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko had earlier described the case as a waste of energy .

According to him, the focus should rather be on finding ample ways to secure the sealed ballot boxes till the Election Day.

“I think we are wasting precious energy and focus on demanding for an early count of special votes. The focus rather should be on how to ensure total security of the sealed ballot box before it is counted along with all others after voting on December 7th,” he said in a Facebook post.

