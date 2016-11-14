NDC-NPP clashes: Political activities banned in 13 constituencies

The Accra Metropolitan Security Committee (METSEC) has directed the immediate suspension of political activities in the metropolis following clashes between the two major parties.

Per the directive, all political parties are required to submit their activities and programmes to the District Electoral Taskforces through their Local Police Command and the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee for clearance.

Civil society groups that wish to engage political parties in any election-related activity, for instance for a debate, would also be required to produce their itinerary to the police for clearance.

The directives were given at an emergency security meeting by METSEC in Accra, chaired by Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.

Public Relation Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Numo Blafo, the directive has become necessary to ensure peace in the country ahead of the December 7 polls.

Numo Blafo

There was tension in the Odododiodio Constituency in Accra following clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The clashes took place after a mammoth rally organised by the NPP.

The violence left scores of supporters injured and hospitalised in its wake.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, who is head of the Greater Accra Region Security Command told Joy News two supporters of the NDC were shot at close range from the back and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

On Sunday, November 13, 2016, the NDC and NPP supporters clashed at the Nima residence of the NPP Presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Bodyguards of the Nana Akufo-Addo reportedly fired warning shots in a bid to ward of NDC attackers.

Commenting on the new directives to forestall a recurrence, Numo Blafo said a preliminary investigation suggests that the proximity of large groups of members of the two main political parties during election-related activity have been the cause of some of the violence.

METSEC has also warned any individual or group of persons who parade themselves as members of the Taskforce would be arrested. The METSEC had also directed the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee to be actively involved in the education, sensitisation and engagement of party activities to ensure peace.

“The Metro Police Commander will enforce all the laws on electoral offences to the letter to ensure peace, protection of lives and property,” a resolution reached after the METSEC meeting said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN